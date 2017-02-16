Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Nolle in Latore Mackey death case

Published: Feb 16, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

The attorney general has stopped the prosecution of two men accused of the murder of the prime minister’s press aide, Latore Mackey.

Prosecutors presented a nolle prosequi to Justice Bernard Turner on Wednesday directing that the charge against Dereck Neilly and Kelvin Deveaux come to an end.

Mackey, 37, was deputy director of Bahamas Information Services, and owner of the Blue Reef Sports Bar and Lounge on West Bay Street.

According to police, he was shot in the neck around 4:30 a.m. on August 25, 2014, off Market Street.

Deveaux and Neilly were charged with non-capital murder in relation to his death a few weeks later.

Their trial was supposed to begin last October, but was delayed due to the passage of Hurricane Matthew.


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 
Banner

Caribe 2016 Cleveland

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links