Nolle in Latore Mackey death case

The attorney general has stopped the prosecution of two men accused of the murder of the prime minister’s press aide, Latore Mackey.

Prosecutors presented a nolle prosequi to Justice Bernard Turner on Wednesday directing that the charge against Dereck Neilly and Kelvin Deveaux come to an end.

Mackey, 37, was deputy director of Bahamas Information Services, and owner of the Blue Reef Sports Bar and Lounge on West Bay Street.

According to police, he was shot in the neck around 4:30 a.m. on August 25, 2014, off Market Street.

Deveaux and Neilly were charged with non-capital murder in relation to his death a few weeks later.

Their trial was supposed to begin last October, but was delayed due to the passage of Hurricane Matthew.



