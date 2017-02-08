Govt considered push for 47 seats

Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis revealed yesterday that the government had considered pushing for 47 seats to be contested in the next general election, up from the current 38, and eventually recommended 41.

“We were persuaded from that number by the member from the opposition (East Grand Bahama MP Peter Turnquest, who was the original opposition member on the Constituencies Commission),” Davis said.

“And he accepted that it should be an [odd] number, and so there was no more than 39 and we accepted that.”

The additional seat being added as a result of the commission’s recommendation is St. Barnabas.

During debate on the report in the House of Assembly, Davis also addressed the matter of the report being delayed. The prime minister eventually tabled it last week.

Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn and Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins have filed a legal challenge against the report on the ground that it was not completed within the time frame called for by the constitution.

Article 70.1 states: “The commission shall, in accordance with the provisions of this article, at intervals of not more than five years, review the number and boundaries of the constituencies into which The Bahamas is divided and shall submit to the governor general a single report either (a) stating that in the opinion of the commission, no change is required; or (b) recommending certain changes, and the governor general shall cause such report to be laid before the House of Assembly forthwith.”

St. Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman, who replaced Turnquest as the opposition’s representative on the commission in December, also stated in a letter which House Speaker Dr. Kendal Major read into the record of the House that the report does not comply with the constitutional requirement.

Ahead of the May 7, 2012 general election the report was tabled on November 28, 2011.

The new report was tabled February 8, 2017.

But Davis suggested that the change in the opposition’s member on the commission led to the delay.

At the time of Chipman’s appointment in December, however, the five-year period had already expired more than a month earlier.

Opening the debate on the report yesterday, Davis said, “First of all, Mr. Speaker, when you talk about delay, part of the delay was offered by them.

“Well you know we had the member for East Grand Bahama on the commission; because of our acknowledgment that we should have the input of those from the opposition in our workings and our thinking, we decided quite rightly to await the appointment of the new member of the opposition.

“...So that’s what we waited for.”

The opposition’s member on the commission changed after Dr. Hubert Minnis was ousted as leader of the Official Opposition and Loretta Butler-Turner was appointed.

Rollins pointed out to the House that the period for reporting had already expired when the opposition changed its commission member.

“The reality therefore is that is still beyond the time permitted by the constitution for the boundaries report to be tabled, so we had nothing to do with it,” he said.

But Davis said, “I hear his views, you know. I don’t share that view, and he will find out who is right because he has engaged a process to determine who is right, and I’m not going to discuss the basis on which I know that I am right.

“All I will say to him is that he will find out when he gets into the court.”

The deputy prime minister also responded to Chipman’s letter to the House speaker.

“The member writes to record his extreme displeasure,” he said.

“Well I would wish to note my extreme displeasure in the allegations he is making about the commission and the fact that he speaks to the complete and utter variance between the content of the document shown him and actually tabled.

“Mr. Speaker, let me categorically say that there has been no variance from what was handed to him, no variance, from what was laid on the table of the House.”

Davis also criticized Chipman for being absent from the debate.

Chipman, who is the shadow minister of foreign affairs, was invited by Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell to attended a CARICOM meeting in Trinidad as a part of the Bahamian delegation.

“It is very important for him having made this allegation, [but] he is not going to be able to do this in this debate because he is not here,” Davis said.

“But I don’t think I am going to let him let this rest until he identifies to me what he calls the complete and utter variance and identify those variances to me, because the order as laid had no changes at all.”

He continued, “I am so flabbergasted by this man. I believe he allowed himself to be bamboozled and run amok over for him to sign this (letter).”



