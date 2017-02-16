Ammo smuggler gets six years

A magistrate yesterday sentenced an admitted ammunition smuggler to six years’ imprisonment.

Jawaddi Woodside, 24, a Bahamian residing in Miami, Florida, was arrested with over 600 rounds of ammunition last Friday.

He was arrested along with Kendrick Woodside and Shequella Williams and they were accused of possession of 50 rounds of .45 ammunition with the intent to supply, 596 rounds of 9mm ammunition with intent to supply, importation of 596 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and conspiracy to import ammunition.

Jawaddi Woodside and Williams were also charged with an additional seizure that took place on the same day.

They were charged with possession of ammunition with respect to two rounds of 9mm ammunition, possession of ammunition with intent to supply relating to 50 rounds of .40 ammunition and possession of ammunition with intent to supply regarding 25 rounds of .380 ammunition; importation of ammunition and conspiracy to import ammunition.

Prosecutors withdrew the charges against the other defendants as a result of Jawaddi Woodside’s guilty plea.

Ian Cargill appeared for Jawaddi Woodside; Jairam Mangra appeared for Kendrick Woodside and Bernard Ferguson appeared for Williams.



