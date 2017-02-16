Rollins: I would do whatever it takes to get back to FNM

Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins said yesterday he is prepared to do all that he has to do to make amends with the Free National Movement (FNM) to ensure the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) does not win the next election.

Rollins was elected a PLP, but resigned from the party in 2015 and joined the FNM.

He was among seven FNM MPs who ousted FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis as leader of the Official Opposition in December 2016.

Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner was then appointed leader of the Official Opposition.

Minnis has referred to the MPs as “rebels” and said they were “cancerous” to the party.

He has made it clear he wants them out of the party.

But yesterday, Rollins said he would do whatever it takes to get back into the FNM, if that will stop the PLP from being re-elected as the governing party.

“It was said in the past that Mr. Perry Christie, the Right Honorable Member for Centreville, was prepared to swim in his vomit to return to the PLP,” Rollins said.

“Well, I would tell you this for the record right now, I would never swim in any vomit.

“But if I have to get back to the Free National Movement and run in this next election to make sure that the PLP has no chance, no chance whatsoever at regaining power, let me tell you something, that is something I would be prepared to do.

“And I would say this...laugh all you want members on the side opposite, but when I say I am prepared, I speak for myself.”

Rollins was referencing comments made by Christie in the 1980s.

Christie and the now former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham were fired from their Cabinet posts in the PLP in 1984, but only Ingraham was expelled from the party in 1986.

Christie subsequently begged for the forgiveness of then Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling and pledged to “swim through vomit” if necessary to make amends.

As a reward, he was again appointed a cabinet minister in 1990.

However, Ingraham joined the FNM that same year and went on to lead that party to election victory in 1992.

Rollins continued, “...But I’ll tell you this, an election is coming and my objective is not to stop that election from happening.

“My objective is to ensure that we are governed by the rule of law as it relates to the constitution being the supreme legal document in this country, a document that you have clearly violated by even bringing this (the boundaries report) to this House to be debated in this late stage.”

Null and void

Earlier in the day, Speaker of the House Dr. Kendal Major formally informed Parliament that Rollins and Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn have initiated legal action challenging the constitutionality and legality of the Constituencies Commission’s report, which they submit violates a provision in the constitution that states that a report shall be completed once every five years.

The last report of the commission was dated November 16, 2011 and tabled November 28, 2011.

The new report was tabled last week Wednesday.

Yesterday, the speaker also read into the record of the House a letter from St. Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman claiming that the report he signed as the opposition’s representative on the commission was not the one that was tabled by the prime minister last week.

Rollins indicated that the constitutional challenge that he and Lightbourn initiated could go all the way to the Privy Council.

He said many people refer to him as “crazy” and assume that he has “loose screws”, but he will continue to fight the good fight regardless of what he is called, even if that means going back to the FNM.

“This is not about any single individual,” he said.

“This is about the country.

“No ego is going to prevent what is in this country’s best interest and that is why this side opposite, notwithstanding all of the efforts to try and paint the picture of disunity, we will have to do what we have to do even if that means that as persons who are not necessarily in love with each other, we will set aside those differences because we love this country more than we love each other.

“The Bahamian people are demanding that we focus on what is right and what is in the Bahamian people’s interest and they want us not to focus on selfishness or our own personal egos, and that is why if I have to I will do all that I can to be an effective part of this next electoral campaign.

“But in the meantime, I shall join the member for Montagu and any other members of the opposition in taking this matter before the courts in declaring that we believe this report to be invalid.

“We would like for the court to rule that as a result of the violation of Article 70(1) and the other grounds on which it was made, that this report is null and void.”

Rollins said if he goes anywhere, he wants Lightbourn, Chipman, Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant, North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly and Central and South Abaco MP Edison Key to go with him.

They are all members of the so-called rebel seven.

Rollins did not call the name of Butler-Turner, leading to an outburst of laughter in the House.

Key rose to his feet and declared that as long as the FNM is under its current leadership, he would not go back to the party.



