Paradise Games hosts second annual sponsor celebration

Paradise Games threw a second annual sponsor party worthy of victors on January 21 at Arawak Cay in celebration of the Paradise Games Valley Boys members who continue to dedicate their time and talent to the country’s most celebrated cultural tradition: Junkanoo.

“Irrespective of the official ruling on the Junkanoo results Paradise Games always intended to host this event,” said Paradise Games leadership.

“As (an) actively involved title sponsor, we know firsthand what it takes to get to Bay Street. We’ve seen what group members put in – late hours, long practices and personal monetary investment. This event was our way of saying ‘job well done’.

“Victory is knowing that you’ve done your best. If you’ve done your best, you’ve won. And these men and women are all winners to us.”

Valley Boys Chairman Brian Adderley said: “It was a world-class event. I’ve been involved with Junkanoo for over 35 years, and never have I seen such a level of investment, respect and sincerity towards a Junkanoo group or Junkanoo for that matter.”

The event’s theme was an authentic representation and celebration of Bahamian culture featuring leading Bahamian entertainers.

“As a proud Bahamian corporate entity, it remains important for us to highlight and provide opportunity to the vast pool of local talent; to continually support local festivals and events; and to work with local, like-minded vendors and partners sharing in the same philanthropic philosophy,” said Paradise Games.

“Our decidedness to make this one of our core pillars has not only brought us tremendous personal satisfaction, but has instilled a very positive standard of self-worth and behavior in our team. We recognize now, more than ever, that we must continue to exercise our civic responsibility to ensuring that these events, unique to us, are not only preserved, but celebrated and enjoyed for generations.”

Paradise Games said it looks forward to engaging in deeper discussions with Valley Boys’ leadership to work to implement exciting new pilot programs to help maintain Junkanoo’s relevance throughout the year, through educational channels and beyond.



