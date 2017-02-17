Date:
Man bailed on drug charge
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
Published: Feb 17, 2017

A judge on Thursday set bail at $9,500 for a man accused of drug possession with intent to supply.

Gregory Seymour, 40, of Cowpen Road, appeared before Justice Vera Watkins for her decision on bail.

Seymour was accused of having five pounds of marijuana, with a wholesale street value of $5,000, on Friday, January 6.

Seymour, who has previous convictions for drug possession with intent to supply, must report to the Carmichael Road Police Station twice weekly and surrender his travel documents to the court.

Krysta Mason-Smith appeared for Seymour and Linda Evans prosecuted.


Quick Links