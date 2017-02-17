Murder trial ends in mistrial

A murder convict who last week agreed to testify against his former co-accused reneged on his promise yesterday, prompting the judge to declare a mistrial and order a retrial.

Lynden Prosper was expected to testify against Alex Pratt, 20, regarding the September 16, 2014 shooting death of Dakeil Curry, a jet ski operator who was otherwise known as ‘S’.

Prosper had previously been charged with Pratt in Curry’s murder at Johnson Road.

But the attorney general entered a nolle prosequi in the case against Prosper last Wednesday, just one day before he was sentenced to 36 years’ imprisonment for the November 3, 2010 murder of Curry’s aunt, Sheria Curry, during a drive-by shooting at Step Street, Fox Hill.

Pratt remains on bail pending his retrial.

Prosper was charged with Dakeil Curry’s murder shortly after his release on bail for the murder of Sheria Curry.

When the trial opened last week, Dakeil Curry’s mother, Malaya Curry, testified that she last saw her son alive around 7 a.m. when she left for work.

Curry said she returned to her Step Street home two hours later in search of her son after receiving a call.

She said she went to Johnson Road after receiving information and saw her son on the ground, bleeding from the mouth and nose.

Curry said she put him in her car and took him to the hospital, where he later died.

Defense lawyer Sonia Timothy asked Curry if she had a sister called Sheria Curry.

She said that she did.

Justice Debora Fraser prevented Timothy from asking her any questions about Prosper’s conviction for her sister’s murder, as Prosper was not before the court.

Raquel Whymms prosecuted.



