Gatekeepers prepared to challenge legality of boundaries report

While congratulating the MPs who launched a legal challenge about the validity of the Constituencies Commission report, Gatekeepers Leader Pastor Jeremiah Duncombe said his organization is prepared to launch its own challenge should the current one fail.

Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins and Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn earlier this week initiated a legal action challenging the constitutionality and legality of the Constituencies Commission report.

They submit the report violates a provision in the constitution that states that a report shall be completed “at intervals of not more than five years”.

Duncombe said if the court case does not achieve the desired results, his group is prepared to take

legal action against the government.

In a statement yesterday, Duncombe said, “I enthusiastically applaud Dr. Rollins and Mr. Lightbourn for their court action against government.

“I regret that the opposition is not more forceful in this regard. Thank God for Dr. Rollins and Mr. Lightbourn.

“A voter register that is compiled contrary to the constitution of The Bahamas, cannot be a fit and proper register by which a general election is conducted.”

Article 70(1) states the commission “shall in accordance with the provisions of this article, at intervals of not more than five years, review the number and boundaries of the constituencies into which The Bahamas is divided and shall submit to the governor general a single report either (a) stating that in the opinion of the commission, no change is required, or (b) recommending certain changes, and the governor general shall cause such report to be laid before the House of Assembly forthwith”.

The last report is dated November 16, 2011.

In court on Thursday, attorney Loren Klein, who represented the Office of the Attorney General argued that even if the court accepts the contention that the report was not drafted on time, that would not be enough to make it invalid.

Duncombe said it is wrong for the government to believe it can simply disregard the constitution.

“We do not have a king or emperor ruling in The Bahamas,” he said.

“Every citizen or resident is subject to the laws of The Bahamas; especially the constitutional laws of The Bahamas.

“I pray the courts move expeditiously to resolve this issue.

“If not, things will only get increasingly worse.

“The Gatekeepers are presently preparing a court case against the Christie government, should this effort by Dr. Rollins and Mr. Lightbourn, fail to achieve the desired results.

“Justice needs to ‘seem to be done’ in The Bahamas.”



