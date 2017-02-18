21-yr-old charged with murder

The man who police believe is responsible for the February 13 murder of Frederick Ferguson has also been charged with possession of an illegal firearm.

Prosecutors allege that Trevor Cooper, 21, of Prince Charles Drive, fatally shot Ferguson outside a night club on West Bay Street around 2.a.m.

Cooper was not required to enter a plea to the murder charge at his appearance before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

He was further accused of the possession of a .40 pistol and ammunition.

Cooper did not have to enter a plea to the charges and he returns to court on April 25 when it is expected the case will be fast-tracked to the Supreme Court.



