Wells: Failed leadership has led to rise of gangs

Bamboo Town MP Renward Wells believes so many young people have become involved in gang culture because leaders in society have not proven to be good role models.

Wells’ comments came after Minister of National

Security Bernard Nottage’s address in the House of Assembly outlining the prominence of gangs in the country’s crime situation.

In his address, Nottage spoke about plans to fight against crime and gang activity in The Bahamas.

Wells, a Free National Movement MP, said that what the government should be concerned about is, “socializing our young people and getting them to feel a part of this country, a part of communities, a part of families, and not a part of gangs”.

“We have imported that mentality that took root in North America and transported it here in The Bahamas, whether it came from those who would have lived in the United States and, came back to The Bahamas, or whether it is by simply watching television,” he said.

“I believe that it’s high time that we once again begin to establish a community mindedness in our young people, and a sense of moral warehouse.”

He added that young people need to be taught lessons of self worth, so that they don’t have to look for affirmation in gangs and regarding them as ‘the be all, and end all of their existence”.

He suggested that focusing on the youth will go a long way in dealing with the crime situation in the country.

Between last Friday and Monday, there were seven murders in the capital.

In a press conference on Monday, Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade advised that residents should not refrain from going about their normal lives, because the country is not in a crisis.

Shortly after, Prime Minister Perry Christie said, in the same vein, “It is insane. It is reminiscent of the Wild West and it is something we must get control of as quickly as possible”.

Wells, in response to the contrasting views of Christie and Greenslade, said, “The confusion is there to see, in the midst of confusion, wickedness always thrives.

“There needs to be a clear cut acceptance by them both as to what will happen moving forward.

“There is an interesting scripture that was said by King Solomon the wise, he said when justice is slow in coming, the heart of the people grow more wicked and, they do more wickedly.”

He said that under a Free National Movement government, educational measures will be taken to properly socialize young people.

He added: “We will be working with fathers so that they can, once again, become interested and integrated in the lives of their children.

“Especially their boys, in seeking to raise them, and giving them a sense of role model and not have the ‘thug’ on the corner be the person they’re looking up to.”



