Seven of Exuma’s famous swimming pigs die

The government will prevent the feeding of Exuma’s swimming pigs by visitors following the recent deaths of seven pigs on Big Major Cay, according to Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources V. Alfred Gray.

Tourists and locals alike visit the Exuma Cays to swim with the pigs and feed them.

One of the pigs’ owners, Wayde Nixon, told The Nassau Guardian yesterday, “The pigs were given the wrong food.

“... We had the government vet in there [who] examined them all thoroughly.

“He gave them shots, he gave them medicine, and I was there and I worked with them for three days straight.”

Nixon said about 15 of the pigs are still alive.

“This incident is not going to stop people being able to come to the island,” he added.

“The other remaining pigs are alive and healthy and out on the beach and going.

“But it’s just that me and my partner (Don Rolle) are dealing with the government to regulate it now.

“... We had them pigs there almost 30 years, and never has this happened before, but now we are going to have to regulate it.

“Right now it’s blowing out of proportion with people, anybody bringing food there, anybody doing what they [want to] do.

“We have people coming there giving the pigs beer, rum, riding on top of them, all kind of stuff.

“That never happened, but lately [it has] because it’s so big, and we are never really there all the time.

“Now I will have my son and my partner’s son and we will regulate it, and they will be working there, and we will have permission from the government to do it the right way so we won’t have this problem anymore.”

Gray said there is a need for a boundary around the pigs, which currently swim up to boats as they approach.

“... If we have boundary lines, the people will be able to take photographs and see the pigs swim, all of that,” he said.

“But they will not be able to feed them things.”

Gray said his ministry has partnered with the Ministry of Tourism on the matter and will “seek to implement that as soon as is practical to do so”.



