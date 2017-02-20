Minnis salutes Ingraham in Abaco

Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis on Saturday saluted former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham during the official launch of the campaign of the FNM’s North Abaco candidate, Darren Henfield, on Abaco on Saturday, and pledged that change is coming for the constituency.

Ingraham was not present. The Nassau Guardian understands that he was not invited to the event.

Ingraham has confirmed that he supports Henfield 100 percent. The former prime minister represented North Abaco from 1977 to 2012, deciding not to take his seat after his party’s loss at the polls in the last election.

This sparked a by-election, which took place in October 2012. After the FNM lost that election, Minnis — then a few months into his leadership position — declared in Abaco that the “Ingraham era is over”.

“Remember during the by-election when the PLP promised plenty and more to you? Just like always, they delivered precious little,” he said on Saturday.

“As soon as the election was over, the PLP didn’t even look back for North Abaco.

“Most people even forget that Renardo Curry is in the House. A church mouse makes more noise than him. I reminded Renardo two weeks ago that he had borrowed my seat and within seven weeks he will be forced to leave. His time is up.”

Minnis added, “The PLP will offer plenty talk and promises to North Abaco in the weeks and months ahead.

“Don't let them fool you all over again. Run them out of town. They are a very neglectful group in the PLP. They don’t mean you any good. They will take your vote and give you nothing in return. They will give you more of the same.

“In the FNM we are different. We are agents of reform. We are agents of change.”

Minnis pledged that change is coming to Abaco.

He told supporters, “Tonight, I salute Hubert Alexander Ingraham for all he has done for the people of Abaco and for all of the Bahamian people.

“In this spirit, it is my intention to lead a new era of reform and modernization for the 21st Century Bahamas.

“I will be a change agent, in areas such as education and empowering a new generation of entrepreneurs.

“I want to help thousands of young Bahamians to launch their own small businesses and microenterprises.”

He also told supporters, “It is my mission to lead the charge for a revolution in solar power. We will launch a solar power initiative that will help thousands of Bahamians to power their homes and businesses with solar energy.”

Minnis also raised the topical issue of the delayed boundaries report.

“Perry Christie and the PLP can’t even get a boundaries commission report out on time...If the PLP can’t handle a matter as relatively simple as this, they can’t manage the complex business of government.

“The Baha Mar disaster was caused by Christie and the PLP.

“They can’t handle anything big and they can’t handle anything small, because they are too busy looking after themselves.

“If they can’t take care of government business in Nassau, you know they can’t take care of your problems and business in Abaco.

“The PLP [has] neglected the educational needs of the youth of Abaco.

“We need to do a comprehensive assessment of the educational needs in Abaco, including staffing, facilities and curriculum, especially for high school. This will include looking at the needs of Abaco Central High.”

Minnis again told voters that they should not vote for the Democratic National Alliance (DNA).

“Don’t mind all the noise from other places,” he said.

“If you want to get rid of the PLP you have to vote FNM. A vote for the DNA is a vote for the PLP. If you go to bed with the DNA you will wake up with [Prime Minister Perry] Christie.

“The last time people voted for the DNA, we got Christie and the PLP.

“Neither the country nor Abaco can take five more years of hell from the PLP.”



