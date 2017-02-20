Three men shot

Three men were shot on Windsor Lane and taken to hospital around 10 a.m. yesterday, police said.

According to police, a group of men were involved in an altercation that led to three of them being shot.

Police launched a manhunt for two suspects wanted for questioning in relation to the matter.

The suspects are Rolie Anthony Henfield, nicknamed “Babloo”, 20, and Tony Austin Maycock, nicknamed “Fats”, 44, both of Windsor Lane.

Police warned that the men are considered to be armed and dangerous and urged the public not to approach them.

Yesterday’s incident was the latest in the spree of gun violence that has gripped New Providence in recent weeks.



