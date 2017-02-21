DNA ratifies four more candidates

The Democratic National Alliance (DNA) yesterday ratified four more candidates.

They are Stephanie Lightbourne for Englerston; Gerrino Saunders for St. Barnabas; Samuel Kemp for North Andros and Samuel Strachan for Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador.

The party said Lightbourne is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, “nationalist and a true agent of change”. She is a chartered business administrator and certified hospitality trainer.

Through her hospitality business, she has impacted the lives of hundreds of our country’s youth, according to information sent by the party.

Saunders is the director of sports at Jones Communications Network.

According to his bio sent by the DNA, he has continuously used his influence in sports and media to assist individuals in the Englerston/St. Barnabas and wider community to accomplish their goals and aspirations.

He is also an entrepreneur with several successful businesses under his belt, including The Bahamian Toy Company and Paradise Island Shuttle Services.

According to Kemp’s bio, he is a former police officer.

“Mr. Kemp believes strongly in putting Bahamians first. He has decided to join the political arena because of the state which the country is in.

“He believes that Bahamians are [being taken] advantage of and does not feel that our political system is fair because of the Westminster system. He brings forth a wealth of knowledge and is committed to bringing about change to our country.”

The DNA said that Strachan is an IT industry professional.

“I joined the political front because I know I have something more than just lip service to offer my country and my fellow Bahamians,” he said.

“It’s time that we stand together and own our collective destiny.”



