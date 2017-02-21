Facebook rape case ends in mistrial

Accused sexual predator Jamal Daniels will face a second trial on allegations that he lured a naïve teenager, whom he met on Facebook, to his home and raped her.

Acting Justice Renae McKay revoked Daniels’ bail after she was forced to declare a mistrial yesterday on learning that agents of Daniels, 32, allegedly approached a juror after court on Friday.

Jurors were supposed to return a verdict in Daniels’ unlawful sexual intercourse trial, where he was accused of raping a 14-year-old girl on September 22, 2014.

According to the prosecution’s case, Daniels lured the girl to his home on Carmichael Road through a fake Facebook profile, where he allegedly pretended to be a young girl.

The victim’s Facebook “friend”, Quetell, suggested that they both get tattoos at a parlor on Carmichael Road.

The victim, now 17, said she caught a bus to the parlor and as she was on her way, a man who spoke with an American accent called her phone from a private number and asked if she was still coming.

The victim said when she arrived she asked Daniels for Quetell and was told that she was in another room. The young woman said that Daniels did not complete the tattoo on her stomach but held her down and raped her.

Koschina Marshall and Floyd Moxey prosecuted.

