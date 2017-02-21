Nottage: Economic pressures in U.S. could reduce resources in drug fight

Opening the International Drug Enforcement Conference (IDEC) yesterday, Minister of National Security Dr. Bernard Nottage indicated that due to increased trafficking of illegal drugs and economic pressures in the United States, there is a possibility of reduced resources in the fight against drug trafficking for the region.

Nottage pointed to drug and gun seizures in The Bahamas throughout last year, highlighting the seizure of 3,539.46 pounds of cocaine, 4,077 pounds of marijuana, 40 illegal firearms of various types, and 289 rounds of assorted ammunition.

He also highlighted that cocaine seizures in 2016 represented a 56 percent increase over 2015.

“While we are pleased with the significant seizures, we recognize the implications of these increases,” Nottage said.

“We are therefore mindful that the increased trafficking in illegal drugs might be an indication that international drug cartels are again seeking to infiltrate our region due to pressures upon them on the USA and Mexico borders.

“Further, we are patently aware that due to economic pressures in the United States of America, resources to our region might be reduced in our ongoing fight against drug trafficking organizations and trans-national organized crime groups.

“This is not good for our region and it is not good for America.”

The IDEC brought together heads of drug enforcement units within the region to discuss the threats posed by drug trafficking in order to strategize interdiction and prevention methods.

Nottage offered several challenges to the officials as they seek to find solutions to these threats.

He advised them to find ways to “choke off” the flow of illegal drugs in the individual countries by identifying major traffickers, targeting them and dismantling their organizations; considering initiatives to discourage young people from using and entering drug trafficking arenas; identifying ways to reduce firearm and ammunition trafficking; and considering the deployment of current and emerging technologies.



