Fitzgerald: Rollins a political prostitute extraordinaire

Marathon MP Jerome Fitzgerald said yesterday he would not be surprised if he saw Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins on Dowdeswell Street waiting to be picked up by a political party because Rollins is a “political prostitute extraordinaire”.

“I’ve said before he is a political prostitute,” Fitzgerald told reporters while at Sandilands Primary.

“He has now distinguished himself, to me, as a political prostitute extraordinaire.

“There is no doubt about it.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if late one night you’re driving along Dowdeswell Street and you see him on the side of the road waiting to be picked up by the next political party, wherever that is.

“He has had five years and he has squandered his opportunity as a member of Parliament.

“At the end of the day, I think he will go down in...political history as someone who jumped from pillar to post.

“So when I called him a political prostitute, I did that based on his history and he has been true to form.

“He has not changed.

“He is not running and I think at the end of the day that is a reflection of how the public sees him.

“He can’t even run in his own seat that he represented for five years.”

Fitzgerald was responding to comments made by Rollins in Parliament last week when he said he is prepared to do all that he has to do to make amends with the Free National Movement (FNM) to ensure the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) does not win the next election.

Rollins was elected on the PLP ticket, but resigned from the party in 2015 and later joined the FNM.

He was among seven FNM MPs who ousted FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis as leader of the Official Opposition in December 2016.

Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner was then appointed leader of the Official Opposition.

Minnis has referred to the MPs as “rebels” and said they were “cancerous” to the party.

He has made it clear he wants them out of the party.

But last Wednesday, Rollins said he would do whatever it takes to get back into the FNM, if that will stop the PLP from being re-elected as the governing party.

“It was said in the past that Mr. Perry Christie, the right honorable member for Centreville, was prepared to swim in his vomit to return to the PLP,” Rollins said.

“Well, I would tell you this for the record right now, I would never swim in any vomit.

“But if I have to get back to the Free National Movement and run in this next election to make sure that the PLP has no chance, no chance whatsoever at regaining power, let me tell you something, that is something I would be prepared to do.”

FNM Chairman Sidney Collie said despite Rollin’s action he is still an FNM considering the fact that “the disciplinary committee has not met and there has been no proceeding against him, and even though he is a member of the Rebel Seven, he has not been expelled from the FNM”.



