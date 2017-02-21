Voter register continues to grow

Voter registration numbers continue to climb ahead of the next general election. According to information posted to the Parliamentary Registration Department’s Facebook page on Saturday, 112,622 people have registered to vote as of February 18, 2017, which is 65 percent of the 172,128 people that registered to vote in the 2012 general election.

Amid widespread concerns of voter apathy, Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall said last week there has been a significant increase in voter registration since the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) convention last month.

In terms of constituencies, Killarney still has the most registered voters in comparison to 2012.

Last election, 5,031 voters were registered in that constituency, so far, 4,450 constituents are registered.

That’s 88.45 percent of 2012’s registered voters.

East Grand Bahama is second with 4,185 of the 5,142 registered voters last election registered to date. That’s 81.39 percent of previous registered voters.

Central Grand Bahama had 5,647 registered voters during the last election; 4,372 people in that constituency are currently registered. That is 77.42 percent of the registered voters recorded during the last election.

Golden Isles and Marco City close out the top five constituencies with the most registered voters in comparison to the last election with 76.83 percent and 74.99 percent respectively.

Mayaguana, Inagua and Crooked Island, Acklins and Long Cay (MICAL) have only 52.91 percent of registered voters compared to the last election - the lowest percentage of registered voters among all constituencies.

In 2012, 1,374 people registered to vote in that area compared to 727 people so far this year.

In North Andros and the Berry Islands, 1,404 people have registered to vote in comparison to the 2,614 people who registered last election. That’s 53.71 percent of voters.

In Central and South Eleuthera 1,595 people have registered to vote in comparison to 2,951 people who registered to vote in 2012.

That’s 54.05 percent of voters.



