Court told volleyball coach killed allegedly after gay overture

A man told his relatives that he killed popular volleyball coach Devince Smith after he made a pass at him, a Supreme Court jury heard yesterday.

Lamar Albury of Chippingham, is on trial for Smith’s murder that occurred between December 19 and 21, 2015.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charge at his trial before Justice Vera Watkins.

Yesterday, lead prosecutor Cordell Frazier called the defendant’s father and brother to the stand.

Albury made his confession to his father and brother a week after Smith’s body was found in his apartment on St. Alban’s Drive.

According to the defendant’s brother, Leroy Albury Jr., Albury called him on December 30 and told him that he was in “a jam”.

The day before, he told his father, Leroy Albury Sr., that he had killed a man.

Both relatives said that Albury told them that he was at Smith’s home to see what repairs needed to be done.

When Albury came upstairs, he allegedly met Smith in his bedroom watching porn on a laptop.

Smith allegedly showed Albury the pornography before trying to grab his genitals.

According to the brother, Albury said he fought with Smith and they fell downstairs and he stabbed Smith to get away.

The brother said, “He [Albury] said he was trying to get away, but the man wouldn’t let him go.”

The father said his son told him, “Daddy, I killed a man.”

According to the father, Smith had sent Albury downstairs for a beer after showing him what work he wanted done.

The father said his son told him the “gentleman got stabbed up” in the struggle that followed after Smith allegedly tried to grab his genitals.

The father said he told his son to turn himself into police. The brother said he helped get his brother a lawyer.

When questioned by defense lawyer Michael Hanna, both witnesses said as far as they were aware Albury was not gay.

In her opening address to the jury, Frazier said that they were there to determine whether Smith was murdered, not to “judge anybody’s lifestyle”.

The case continues this afternoon. Anya Allen is assisting Frazier.



