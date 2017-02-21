Man murdered off highway

A man was shot dead shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday on Knowles Drive off Tonique Williams-Darling Highway, police said.

According to police, a woman and a man were leaving a party when five masked men with handguns pulled up in a white vehicle and shot them before speeding off.

The man died on the scene and the woman was taken to hospital where she remains stable.

Police made the usual appeals for the public’s assistance.

There have been 29 murders for the year.



