Privy Council sitting in Nassau

The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council is back in The Bahamas, marking the fourth time that the country’s final appellate court has sat here.

The court has previously held hearings here in 2006, 2007 and 2009.

In his welcome address during a special sitting at the Court of Appeal yesterday, Alfred Sears, QC, said, “The Privy Council has helped to reframe Bahamian society from its colonial past, where the imperial sovereign was supreme, to a sovereign nation state, based on the supremacy of the constitution, separation of powers, fundamental rights, limited government, the evolving bill of rights and the norm of respect for fundamental rights.

“The legacies of the colonial past reflected in occasional over-reach by the government have made for an interesting constitutional jurisprudence.”

Citing previous cases decided by the Privy Council, he noted that a review of the Listening Devices Act (LDA) by the court led to the revision of the act.

“Lord Mance in reviewing the Listening Devices Act 1971, held that the secret surveillance of communication by the state should be subjected to minimum safeguards to give the individual adequate protection against arbitrary interference, consistent with current constitutional standards.

“Partly, on the board’s gentle recommendation that The Bahamas revisit and revise the LDA, the Bahamian legislature has had a first reading of the Interception of Communications Bill 2017, which is now the focus of intense public debate.”

In her remarks, Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson, QC, said, “Today citizens throughout the Commonwealth and beyond know that their fundamental rights depend on a uniform application of the law by a judiciary that is guided by precedent and the rule of law, rather than politics or public opinion.

“Your sitting this week underscores the importance of these principles. We pray success on your deliberations.”

Lord Mance said that the court has tested holding hearings via videolink, which would prevent counsel from traveling to London.

The Privy Council will hear five cases until February 24. Those cases will be live streamed on http://www.courtofappeal.org.bs/.



