Fitzgerald: No legal basis for boundaries report action

Marathon MP Jerome Fitzgerald said yesterday it appears that Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins and Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn may be trying to delay the general election by filing legal action challenging the constitutionality and legality of the Constituencies Commission’s report, which they believe violates a provision in the Constitution that states that a report shall be completed once every five years.

“It’s amazing, because everyone, including them, wants to go to elections as quick as possible, so it is a surprising development that it appears that they’re in some form or another trying to delay an election which they have been advocating for for some time,” Fitzgerald told reporters.

“We know we’re in election season.

“The election has to be called in a matter of months.

“We’re right down to the wire now as far as that is concerned.

“It is surprising. There is no legal basis that any of us can see, but obviously the courts are there for anyone who wants to go before them.”

Fitzgerald said he is confused as to what the MPs’ game plan really is.

“I have no idea,” he said.

“Neither of them are running from what I understand, and neither of them have a seat to run in.

“They’ve not declared that they plan to run in this election, so I don’t know what the motive is.

“The reasons that they gave were challenging.

“When you look at the three reasons, none of them are really valid and none of them have any legal merit whatsoever.

“...At the end of the day, we’ll have to see what the outcome is, but I don’t see that it has any legal merit whatsoever.”

In Parliament last week, Speaker of the House of Assembly Dr. Kendal Major read into the record a letter from St. Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman, claiming the document he signed was not the one that was tabled by Prime Minister Perry Christie two weeks ago.

Chipman expressed “extreme displeasure at the complete and utter variance between the contents of the document shown to me and the document actually tabled in Parliament”.

Fitzgerald believes Chipman was pressured into signing the letter.

“If you listened to what I said in Parliament, I was very careful as to what I said,” he said.

“I made it quite clear that I’m not sure what pressure Mr. Chipman was under to sign that letter or what duress he was under, because I have known him almost all my life and I have always known him to be a straightforward person.

“...So again, I am again disappointed that someone who is so well-respected, particularly by me, would succumb to whatever pressure.

“And there is no doubt in my mind that for him to turn 180 degrees the way he did, that he must have been under tremendous pressure to sign a letter like that which, as I said, impugned the reputations of all of us, including [Commission Deputy Chairman Stephen Isaacs] which is an unfortunate situation.

“This is a political season, but I’m confused that Hubert Chipman, my friend, would succumb to that kind of pressure.”



