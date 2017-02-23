Date:
Breaking News:

Man admits tampering with ankle bracelet
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
Published: Feb 23, 2017

A man on bail who was charged with robbery, threats of death and causing harm yesterday, admitted to damaging his ankle bracelet.

Charles Ingraham admitted to the charge of causing damage at his arraignment before Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis.

Rolle-Davis ordered him to pay $1,300 in compensation to Migrafill Security to avoid spending nine months in prison.

He returns to court for a status hearing on March 22.

In other court news, a 25-year-old man was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment after admitting ownership of an illegal gun.

Police arrested Ishmael Munroe and four others after they searched a home on Scott Street on Sunday, February 19, and found a .40 pistol with eight rounds of ammunition.

Munroe pleaded guilty and the charges were dropped against the others.

Munroe will spend another 12 months in prison if he fails to pay a $5,000 fine.


Today's Front Page

