Nottage: Registration uptick continues

The recent uptick in voter registration has continued in recent days, Minister of National Security Dr. Bernard Nottage, who has ministerial responsibility for elections, said yesterday.

While speaking to reporters outside of the House of Assembly, Nottage said despite the inference of voter registration being “dismally low”, the recent surge in registrants has been welcome news.

“I’m encouraged by the recent uptick in registration,” Nottage said.

“I think that if we continue along these lines, the figures won’t be very much different than they were in 2012.

“That is my wish.”

As of yesterday, just over 115,000 people were registered to vote.

There were around 90,000 people registered at the end of January.

The department believes that there are around 180,000 eligible voters in the country.

By October 2011, six months before the last general election, there were at least 134,000 people registered.

Amid concerns of the low registration numbers in comparison to the period before the last election, Nottage has maintained that Bahamians are a “last-minute people” and will register in larger numbers in the near future.

“It is my hope that we get it right,” he said.

“But most Bahamians will vote.”

Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall said on Friday, not only has there been a significant increase in voter registration since the Progressive Liberal Party’s convention late last month, but now that the Constituencies Commission’s report has been approved and gazetted, voters’ cards are being issued.



