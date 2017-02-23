Murder charge reinstated against convict

A murder convict was yesterday charged with a murder that was withdrawn against him two weeks ago.

Lynden Prosper, 29, appeared before Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with the September 16, 2014 fatal shooting of Dakeil Curry at Johnson Road.

He was not required to enter a plea to the charge and has been denied bail.

The attorney general dismissed the charge by issuing a nolle prosequi on February 9, as Prosper was expected to become a prosecution witness against his co-accused, Alex Pratt, 20.

But presiding judge Deborah Fraser last week declared a mistrial in Pratt’s case after Prosper had a change of heart and refused to testify.

On February 10, Prosper was sentenced to 36 years for the murder of Curry’s aunt, Sheria Curry, in a drive-by shooting at Step Street, Fox Hill, in November 2010.

Prosper reportedly had a feud with Ms. Curry’s nephew, Dario “China” Knowles, who lived on the same compound.

She was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting and her son, Shanko Smith, was shot in the thigh.

Prosper was sentenced to 22 years for Smith’s attempted murder.

He was accused of Dakeil Curry’s murder shortly after he had been released on bail for the first matter.



