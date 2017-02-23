Smith: Don’t bring spy bill before election

Attorney Fred Smith said yesterday the attorney general’s move to delay the Interception of Communications Bill (ICB) to allow for public consultation demonstrated that the government now appreciates that when the people speak, it ought to listen.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson said there will be a period of public consultation because of concerns that “the public has been misled very substantially about the content of this legislation”.

She said the “political season” has skewed public discussion in a partisan way.

The ICB — referred to as the “spy bill” by many — would ensure that police have a critical crime fighting tool in their arsenal by modernizing the law that allows police to intercept the planning and execution of serious crimes. It would add a new privacy protection for Bahamians, requiring an independent judicial review before a citizen’s communications can be monitored or intercepted, Maynard-Gibson noted.

But Smith said the bill needs to be dramatically overhauled before it is presented back to Parliament.

He contended there are obscenely abusive constitutional provisions in it.

“The challenge for us was that we were being made to consider this bill with a gun to our heads. I advise the attorney general not to bring this back in any form before the general election,” said Smith, president of the Grand Bahama Human Rights Association (GBHRA).

“Crime has been an issue for five years, it has been an issue before the PLP came to power and it’s not something that can be solved overnight.

“This is so dramatic a change for the Bahamian sociopolitical environment that it’s something that should be dealt with by the new Parliament, whoever it might be, PLP, FNM, DNA, a coalition, but it should not be rushed.”

Although he welcomed the news of the delay, Smith condemned Maynard-Gibson for her criticism of those who oppose the bill.

“I think people were scared to death; I was petrified,” he said.

“Her criticism is inappropriate… people are free to express their repugnance to an attack on their freedoms.”

Smith congratulated Maynard-Gibson for “being politically mature enough on the eve of a general election, with such a revolutionary piece of legislation being proposed, to have withdrawn it from Parliament’s consideration so that the people of The Bahamas can have a sensible opportunity to have a responsible debate consideration and engagement about this very important bill”.

He also said, “There is, of course, always a balancing act between preserving democratic freedoms and human rights and constitutional protections, regarding the need for our government to meet its international obligations and to have its modern tools for fighting both domestic and international crime. Regrettably, this launched almost as a nuclear missile into the public recently, very abruptly.

“But I think that the government now appreciates that when the people speak it ought to listen.

“This is so revolutionary and so impactful on people’s privacy that I am very pleased to see that the attorney general has agreed to withdraw it and to engage with her own citizenry.

“This is not a we-against-them situation. All Bahamians are in this together. So either we collaborate at arriving at legislation which will protect rights as well as provide the police with modern investigative powers, or we fight all the time.

“I think this is a beautiful day for democracy.”

Last night, PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts responded to the Grand Bahama Human Rights Association.

“The GBHRA’s statement congratulating itself for misleading the public is a new low. Their fact-free rhetoric on the bill was completely untethered from reality. It’s disappointing and shows a lack of respect for our police, our judges and our citizens,” Roberts said.

“We must [work] to find solutions on crime that keep pace with the changing times. But in doing so, we must ensure the privacy of our law abiding citizens is always protected.

“That is our sole intention and we look forward to having these important conversations – based on the facts and not scare-mongering – with the Bahamian people.”

More reaction

The Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG) also opposed the bill.

In a statement released yesterday, the civic group commended the attorney general for recognizing the value of public education and engagement in such an important bill.

“Open processes and consultation in the development of legislation not only improves the quality of rules and programs but also encourages compliance and reduces enforcement costs for both governments and citizens.

“It increases the free exchange of information, allowing both the government and people to be better informed,” the statement read.

“As an organization committed to responsible, accountable and transparent governance, ORG believes that a country is best served when members of all sectors of society – government, civil society, private industry and the public – collaborate for the betterment of the nation.

“We hope that this announcement is the beginning of a substantive dialogue between these sectors on the concerns and merits of this bill.”

We March had planned a march for yesterday to protest against the bill. It was called off as a result of the attorney general’s statement.



