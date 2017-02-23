Major and Chipman: Boundaries dispute over

Despite writing a letter that launched a furor regarding the Constituencies Commission’s report and later claiming to plan to address the “misinterpretation” of that letter in the House of Assembly, St. Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman said yesterday he will “just let it die”.

Chipman was contacted yesterday after the House of Assembly adjourned without him addressing the letter, even though he told The Nassau Guardian on Sunday he intended to deal with the matter at the next sitting.

Chipman, who was the opposition’s representative on the Constituencies Commission, penned a letter to House Speaker Dr. Kendal Major expressing his “extreme displeasure” at the “complete and utter variance” between the document he signed and the one tabled in the House of Assembly by Prime Minister Perry Christie on February 8.

When asked on Sunday about the uproar that was sparked after the letter was read into the record of the House, Chipman said that it was “misinterpreted” and did not elaborate further.

He remained tight-lipped yesterday, revealing only that he had spoken in length with the speaker about the matter.

When The Guardian contacted Major for comment he said that he and Chipman had a “gentlemen’s agreement” not to speak publicly about the matter.

“I was only prepared to address that matter [in the House of Assembly] if Mr. Chipman intended to,” Major said.

“He said he would have addressed it and he didn’t, so that’s on him. If he did, I would have spoken.”

When pressed, Major said, “Well, it’s a gentlemen’s agreement. I want to leave it there.”

Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins and Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn used Chipman’s letter as evidence in legal action they pursued seeking a judicial review into the constitutionality of the boundaries report.

Supreme Court Justice Ian Winder rejected the application on Tuesday, citing that there wasn’t sufficient evidence presented to support their case.

Rollins criticized Major for allowing debate to begin even though legal action had been taken against the report.

Major said yesterday he believes he followed the correct course of action.

“It was not before the courts [at the time]; it was planned to be before the courts,” Major said.

“As I indicted initially, Parliament was not [under injunction], and Parliament did what it planned to do.”

Rollins and Lightbourn have indicated their intent to appeal the matter and have said that they stand by their position that the boundaries report is void because it was not completed within the five-year time requirement stipulated in a constitutional provision.

They also claimed the report was infected with bias and gerrymandering.

Though the court said the report was late, it found insufficient evidence to support the other claims.

Major supported the court’s ruling on the matter.

He said: “The process should be played out and, obviously, I would think the judgment is the correct judgment.”



