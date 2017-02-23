Butler-Turner ready to join forces with FNM, others

Insisting that the reason the opposition forces cannot unite is because everyone wants to be the leader, Official Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner yesterday suggested that she would be open to working alongside Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis to get the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) out of power.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament, Butler-Turner said, “I think it’s important that Bahamians have two clear choices, and that is a unified opposition and the government.

“It’s important that we try to work toward unifying at least the opposition forces, maybe not under the same umbrella, because everyone wants to be leader, but certainly to be able to put our differences aside to turn the country around.

“I think the DNA, the FNM, the United People’s Movement, the Gatekeepers, whatever opposition forces are out there, we are not each other’s enemies.

“So, if calmer heads would prevail, I’m sure that those dialogues can happen. But, of course, it takes calm heads for that to happen.”

She indicated that one of the main problems in starting these discussions is that everyone wants to be the leader.

“I think that’s a big problem, because I’ve spoken to a lot of the organizations,” she said.

“The only one that I have not had formal talks with is the Free National Movement, of which, I guess, we are technically still a part.

“But at the end of the day, we have certainly spoken, despite all the protestations by other groupings.

“We have spoken to try to reach an amalgamation of some sort, so that we can bring and unify the opposition forces.

“I think that’s the most important thing.”

Butler-Turner, along with six other members of the FNM’s parliamentary caucus, wrote a letter to the governor general, advising her that they had lost confidence in Minnis as their leader and asked that he be replaced by Butler-Turner.

She recently announced her intention to run as an independent in Long Island.

When asked whether she was of the same mindset as Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins — who said last week he would do anything to get back into the FNM — Butler-Turner said, “I think it’s not so much as [working] under [the FNM brand] as we have got to work together.

“Let’s stop placing one person on top of the other and let us see how we can best work together, that is important.

“Whether it is Hubert Minnis, whether it is Branville McCartney, whether it’s Greg Moss, whether it’s Loretta Butler-Turner, whichever other grouping, we have got to come together.

“... It’s very simple. We just have to be able to determine that if we unify ourselves, like I said, it doesn’t have to be under one brand, we just have to come together and make sure we are not splitting the vote in so many different directions, that’s the important thing.

“Conceptualization is very straightforward, but it’s the egos of individuals.

“Until we actually determine that the country is more important than each of us as individuals, we will probably end up with what we have.”

According to a Public Domain survey reported on in September, a split opposition keeps the PLP viable, but a unified opposition would pose a tremendous challenge for the PLP.



