Registration officers removed

Minister of National Security Dr. Bernard Nottage said in the House of Assembly yesterday that the Parliamentary Registration Department has discontinued using several revising officers in the voter registration effort due to consistent complaints from the public.

Nottage was responding to Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller, who while on the floor of the House, urged employees of the Parliamentary Registration Department to “stop harassing” Bahamians trying to register to vote, insisting that Bahamians are being turned away and intimidated by officials.

Nottage admitted that he too has received a significant number of complaints.

“I will give all members the assurance, and the general public the assurance, that we will deal as expeditiously as we can with these repeated stories about difficulties in registering,” Nottage said.

“Believe me, I speak to the supervisors every single day of my life almost, with some stories that persons have told me.

“We have discontinued the use of several of the revising officers who have been found to continue to make these unnecessary requirements, but in spite of it, the complaints continue to come.

“We shall do our very best to make sure that they cease and desist.”

Miller was highly critical of the process in his contribution.

“We are still having problems with people being able to register, Mr. Speaker, on a timely basis,” he said.

Miller indicated that he has met several people who have complained about being turned away when attempting to register.

Miller alluded to one man who attempted to register on several different occasions at the South Beach, Carmichael Road, and Mall at Marathon registration stations but was told to come back later.

He also spoke of another man who was turned away for not having a National Insurance Board card, despite previous statements from Nottage, who has ministerial responsibility for elections, that voters only need a valid passport to register.

In an interview outside the House of Assembly, Nottage acknowledged that he had heard of several such incidents and expressed disappointment.

He also said some people have been sent back to their respective jobs because of failure to follow instructions.

“I’m very disappointed [that there are] personal issues with persons, notwithstanding all of the explanations that have been made to them, all of the education they’ve had about it, and all of the recurrent interceptions we’ve had to make with them,” he said.

“There have been one or two persons who have been sent back to their normal jobs.

“I’m not too sure why people would not follow the instructions they are given.”

Miller was livid when speaking about the matter in the House.

“Mr. Speaker, the minister implored those persons who are registering people, to register people on a timely basis,” Miller said.

“...The minister made it clear to all Bahamians that all you need is your passport, that shows your picture on it, that you register to vote as a voter in this country.

“I was here when he said it, Mr. Speaker.

“These people are not following the rules.

“They are intimidating people and causing Bahamians not to want to go to [register].

“This is a serious matter, sir.

“So I am just asking the minister again to please, inform those persons who have the responsibility to stop harassing Bahamians registering to vote.”

Miller said outside the House that he believes some of the registration officers are “drunk on power” and implored Nottage to reinforce the correct stipulations with Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall and his team to make it easier for people to register.

As the country nears the next general election, there has been a significant increase in voter registration since the Progressive Liberal Party’s convention late last month, according to Hall, and now that the Constituencies Commission’s report has been approved and gazetted, voters cards are being issued.

As of yesterday, there were just over 115,000 voters registered.

The department believes there are around 180,000 eligible voters.



