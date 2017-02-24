Groups offer to help AG consult on ‘Spy Bill’

More than a dozen civil society and private industry organizations that came together to oppose the Interception of Communications Bill (ICB), yesterday offered to assist Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson and her office after she announced that there will be a “period of public consultation” to better inform Bahamians about the contents of the tabled bill before moving forward with the legislation.

After widespread criticism and concern about the government’s “agenda” through tabling the bill, Maynard-Gibson released a statement on Tuesday night where she sought to clarify the purpose of the bill.

Maynard-Gibson said, “Overheated and irresponsible accusations or alternative facts do nothing to further public education or engagement.

“In too many instances, the debate has been neither measured nor informed.”

Among the group are the Grand Bahama Human Rights Association, We March Bahamas, Save the Bays, Organization for Responsible Governance, ReEarth, Our Carmichael, Rise Bahamas, The Bahamas Press Club, Civil Society Bahamas and Citizens for a Better Bahamas.

On Thursday, the organizations issued a joint statement.

“This action is recognized as acknowledgement that public input and review of legislation is a fundamental aspect of good governance that results in effective policies which are stronger and beneficial to the wider populace of The Bahamas,” the organizations said.

“Our groups share the belief that the ICB is a complex piece of legislation that has implications for privacy, freedom of expression, and the effectiveness of law enforcement.

“Over the last [few] weeks, through our advocacy, we have raised public awareness and given voice to the many Bahamians who have significant questions and concerns regarding the ICB and how it will affect them.

“The government’s decision to open the bill for public consultation will provide a more open and timely opportunity for public education and engagement.”

Maynard-Gibson said the consultation will be led by her office.

She did not say when it will commence or how long it will take.

The groups pressed the need for Bahamians to be properly informed on the bill’s contents.

“Each of our groups stands ready to work to ensure that the consultation process is as widespread and inclusive as possible,” the statement said.

“We look to generate recommendations from the public that will ensure that the privacy of citizens is protected while giving law enforcement the modern tools necessary to address issues of crime.

“We are available to partner with the attorney general and her office as recommendations from the various civil society organizations, The Bahamas Bar Association and members of the public to effectively amend the bill so that it best protects citizens while ensuring it doesn’t infringe on constitutional rights.

“We will use all tools and resources available to us to facilitate this critical dialogue between government and the public.

“This is the essential mechanism of an effective and modern democracy.”

The statement said while the group acknowledges that some of the public outcry regarding the ICB has elicited a strong response, “the vast majority of concerns and questions expressed by the public center around the potential for any legislation to infringe on the right to individual privacy and the freedom of citizens to express dissent and criticism of government policies and practices”.

“This is a concern that should be shared by every citizen and must be applied to all past, current and future governments, regardless of ruling party,” the statement said.

“Civil society and private industry are committing significant effort and resources into analysis and benchmarking the legislation to identify any terms or sections that could be interpreted as possible areas of concern.

“As this information becomes available, our groups will share it so that it can be used by the public to better understand and evaluate the effectiveness of the ICB 2017.

“We encourage all those who work and live in The Bahamas to take advantage of the consultation period to learn about the proposed ICB and voice your opinion.

“In a modern and true democracy, citizens must be able to express their views, free from tools and tactics of intimidation, victimization and punishment.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure this legislation does not hinder this right.”



