Murder case adjourned

A judge excused a jury hearing the trial of a man accused of the murder of a popular volleyball coach, Devince Smith, for the second consecutive day.

Lamar Albury of Chippingham is on trial for Smith’s murder which occurred sometime between December 19 and 21, 2015.

Justice Vera Watkins told the jury that legal issues that had arisen were close to a resolution, and the trial would continue today at 10:30 a.m..

The jury heard on Monday that Albury confessed to his father and brother a week after Smith’s body was found in his apartment on St. Alban’s Drive.

According to the defendant’s brother, Leroy Albury Jr., Albury called him on December 30 and told him that he was in “a jam”.

The day before, he told his father, Leroy Albury Sr., that he had killed a man.

Both relatives said that Albury told them that he was at Smith’s home to see what repairs needed to be done.

When Albury came upstairs, he allegedly met Smith in his bedroom watching porn on a laptop.

Smith allegedly showed Albury the pornography before trying to grab his genitals.

According to Albury’s brother, Albury said he fought with Smith and they fell downstairs; he stabbed Smith to get away.

Albury’s father said his son told him, “Daddy, I killed a man.”

According to Albury’s father, Smith had sent Albury downstairs for a beer after showing him what work he wanted done.

He said his son told him the “gentleman got stabbed up” in the struggle that followed after Smith allegedly tried to grab his genitals. He told his son to turn himself into police. Albury’s brother said he helped him get a lawyer.



