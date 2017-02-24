PM: Unemployment breeding crime

A month after declaring that his government created 32,000 jobs over this term, Prime Minister Perry Christie yesterday suggested unemployment has bred the criminality the country now faces.

“We have to recognize that there is a great danger in our country of young men in particular, who are evolving in a way where they are faced with levels of desperation arising out of unemployment,” Christie said at the opening of the Bahamas Union of Teachers’ first Educational Conference at British Colonial Hotel.

“Unemployment is serving to be an incubator for criminality.

“And we had better bring focus as a country, as a region, on the troubled and potential trouble that exists in our backyard.”

Christie did not elaborate on how his administration plans to remedy this.

However, unemployment remains in the double digits.

The most recent Labour Force Survey from the Department of Statistics placed the national unemployment rate at 11.6 percent in October, down from 12.7 percent in May.

In the survey taken last October, 25,365 people were listed as unemployed.

Last week, Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade declared that despite a rising murder count, The Bahamas is not in a crisis.

“Every well-meaning citizen in this country is well aware that these young people that are unfortunately dying are the young people that are pulling the trigger of a gun, or taking the blade of a knife and putting it into someone,” he said.

“These are people that are falling into the cracks of society. They did not remain in school, and those who did remain, when they got out of school chose to associate with what we call ‘the wrong type of company’, and this is a tit for tat. You touch my boy, I touch your boy.”

On the same day, Christie likened the recent spate of murders in New Providence to the “Wild West”.

There have been 31 murders in The Bahamas for the year.



