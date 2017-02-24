Lawyer awarded $35k for assault at court

A Supreme Court judge yesterday awarded $35,000 in exemplary damages to an attorney who was “humiliated” in court by a personal body search.

Attorney Calvin Seymour, a former assistant superintendent of police, filed a civil suit against the commissioner of police and the attorney general, after he was “assaulted, battered and humiliated in the presence of the general public” by Superintendent Oscar Sands, now deceased, at the Magistrate Court Complex in 2012. In his ruling, Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs said, “Counsel, by weight of his profession, ought to be given exemplary damages to discourage the kind of conduct exhibited by Sands from being meted out to any other counsel.

“Given the limited amount of contact and the brevity of the incidents described by the plaintiff, an award of $35,000 is made to the plaintiff representing exemplary damages,” Isaacs said.

“Interest is to run from the date of judgment until payment at six percent.”

Sands died before the trial.

According to Sands’ account of the April 3, 2012 incident to his superior, Seymour walked through a metal detector that was out of order while holding a black bag.

Sands said an officer stopped Seymour to search him for prohibited items, but Seymour “pushed past the officers” and refused to be searched.

Sands said he pursued Seymour after he entered Magistrate’s Court No. 9, placed him under arrest, and searched him, but did not find anything illegal.

According to Seymour, two incidents, one on March 29 and another on April 3, 2012, occurred between him and Sands. On March 29, Seymour said that as he walked through the court’s entrance he overheard then Deputy Commissioner Quinn McCartney say, “Boy, Sands, that’s how you let people take over your building.”

He said that Sands pursued and poked him with his cane three times and Seymour warned Sands that if it happened again he would hear from him (Seymour) legally.

Sands allegedly replied, “The next time you enter this building without submitting yourself to be searched, you will be arrested.”

Attorney Michael Kemp, now deceased, and Maria Zancolla witnessed the assault on April 3.

They both recalled that Seymour was seated at the bar table, when Sands entered the court, pinned him to the wall and searched him.

Gia Moxey appeared for Seymour. David Higgins and Darcel Williamson appeared for the defendants.



