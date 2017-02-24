Minnis: Timing of spy bill no coincidence

Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis insisted yesterday that the “desperate” Christie administration’s efforts to introduce the Interception of Communications Bill “under the cover of night” was another effort to seize and wield more “ill-gotten power”.

“Bahamians everywhere have been subjected to nearly five years of their schemes, their empty rhetoric and series of broken promises,” said Minnis in a statement.

“This is nothing new for the PLP; it was this government that illegally operated the National Intelligence Agency without introducing a bill to legalize it.

“And while the people’s voices were heard, and together we were able to derail their latest power play, we must stand vigilant as the election nears and the PLP becomes more and more desperate.

“Let’s call their spy bill for what it is – an effort to gain a political advantage; for an oppressive government to use the power of government to intimidate and spy on Bahamians who would stand up to them.

“There is an election around the corner so it’s no coincidence of the timing. This is an election where the PLP will be called to answer for their disastrous record in office.

“We can expect more efforts to tip the scales in their favor, and we have seen that they are willing to go to any length to hold onto power.”

“The FNM will stand vigilant with the Bahamian people. We will not allow this government to intimidate the people.

“For the past five years they have not had a voice in their government and that will change under an FNM government. It’s time for the government to be the people’s government, and we will make it the people’s time."

Amid widespread criticism and “partisan” uproar over the bill, Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson said on Tuesday there will be a period of public consultation to better inform Bahamians about the contents of the tabled bill before moving forward with the legislation.

Maynard-Gibson said, “Unfortunately, in this political season, most of the public discussion about the legislation has become completely partisan.

“Overheated and irresponsible accusations or alternative facts do nothing to further public education or engagement.

“In too many instances, the debate has been neither measured nor informed.

“Because we are concerned that the public has been misled very substantially about the content of this legislation, we have decided to add a period of public consultation, which will be led by the Office of the Attorney General.

“During this period, we will work with civil society to ensure that Bahamians will have an opportunity to learn about and review the legislation, have their questions answered, and their concerns addressed.”



