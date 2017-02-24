Munroe on Free Town

Despite what political observers have characterized as an internal battle in the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) over the Free Town constituency between attorney Wayne Munroe and former St. Thomas More MP Frank Smith, Munroe disagrees with how what is taking place is being framed.

The National General Council will decide tonight whether to ratify him as the PLP’s candidate for Free Town — the newly reconfigured Montagu — as opposed to Smith, who previously represented St. Thomas More, an area largely folded into Montagu ahead of the last election.

During an interview with The Nassau Guardian yesterday, Munroe said despite the belief of some, he does not think he was in a “battle” for the constituency and suggested that he earned the Candidates Committee’s vote fairly.

“I don’t consider myself to be in a battle for Free Town,” Munroe said.

“I was interviewed by the Candidates Committee and I told them I was willing to serve wherever they sent me.

“I suspect they chose to send me to Free Town because I used to live in Free Town.

“As to what Frank is doing, I wouldn’t know.

“Only Frank would know what he is doing.”

Smith lost the Montagu race to Richard Lightbourn in 2012. He is now a PLP senator and is currently the appointed chairman of the Public Hospitals Authority. He also represented St. Thomas More for two terms – 2002 to 2012.

Munroe joined the PLP in 2015.

In 2012, he ran for the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) in Mount Moriah.

Amid concerns that some senior and long-time PLPs would not be pleased with Munroe’s nomination because Smith has served in the party longer, Munroe said, “If time matters then no one knows.

“I would’ve thought the party has a process by which they determine who they select as candidates.

“...Sometimes a newcomer is better than someone who has been there for long, and sometimes it’s the other way around.”



