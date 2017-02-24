No timeline for consultation on ‘Spy Bill’

There is no exact timeline for public consultation on the Interception of Communications Bill (ICB) that was delayed in Parliament on Wednesday, said Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson yesterday. Amid widespread criticism and “partisan” uproar over the recently tabled bill, the attorney general announced that instead of moving forward with debate as planned, there will be a period of public consultation to better inform Bahamians about the contents of the bill.

In an interview with The Nassau Guardian, Maynard-Gibson said the government will utilize several forums in order to properly inform the public on the bill.

“We expect to use all of the tools available to us,” she said.

“So, websites, social media, face-to-face meetings, perhaps even town hall meetings, and we are also collaborating with the Organization for Responsible Governance as well as the Chamber of Commerce.

“I do think that the public wants to be fully informed and the matter of what happens in the House of Assembly is really for those who sit in the House of Assembly. So we are going to be out there making sure we speak one-on-one with the public.”

Maynard-Gibson has said the proposed legislation is a very important tool in the fight against crime, much of which is gang-related, transnational and involves guns and drugs.

The bill would provide for the “interception of all communications networks regardless of whether they are licensed as public or not” for a period of three months, unless renewed, including public telecommunications operators, Internet providers and postal services.

In order to apply for an interception warrant, the commissioner of police, or someone acting on his behalf, would have to petition the attorney general to make an “ex parte” application to a judge in chambers.

In order to obtain an interception warrant it must be proven that the information cannot be acquired by any other means, and the attorney general would also have to be satisfied that the warrant is needed in the interests of the public or of justice.

Addressing the delay of the debate on the bill, Minister of National Security Dr. Bernard Nottage said on Wednesday, the “period of public consultation” did not mean the bill had been “delayed.”

“That’s not a delay,” Nottage charged.

“The bill has been tabled, the public has responded to what they perceive the bill to be about.

“It’s clear to us that the purpose of the bill is being misrepresented by those who are commenting on it, and like we have done with many bills in the past, we have determined that we will have a public education exercise so that the public will know exactly what the bills are about, rather than listening to hearsay which is inaccurate.”

He added: “So it’s not a delay, we don’t have a timeframe before or after that, the bill must be done.”



