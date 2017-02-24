PLP to ratify six

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) is expected to complete the ratification of its slate of candidates tonight.

Former PLP senator, attorney Cheryl Bazard, is set to be ratified for the new St. Barnabas constituency. Bazard resigned from the Senate in 2014.

Former Mount Moriah MP, attorney Keod Smith, had expressed an interest in running in what is now St. Barnabas.

Prominent attorney Wayne Munroe — who ran in Mount Moriah for the Democratic National Alliance in 2012 — is the lead contender to get the nod for Free Town, formerly Montagu.

Senator Frank Smith, the former MP for St. Thomas More, is seeking the nomination for Free Town, which includes a large portion of his old constituency.

That nomination appears in question after a fiery meeting on St. James Road last night where supporters of the two men locked horns as PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts, trustee Valentine Grimes and others looked on. Roberts told The Nassau Guardian that the hierarchy of the party will decide tonight whether to move ahead with Munroe.

Former Royal Bahamas Defence Force Commodore Clifford “Butch” Scavella is expected to get the nod for Central and South Eleuthera.

The area is currently represented by Damian Gomez, the former minister of state for legal affairs, who previously told The Nassau Guardian that Prime Minister Perry Christie asked him to step aside and allow someone else to run for the PLP in the area.

He said Christie gave him no reason for asking him to sit this lap out.

Gomez has been an outspoken member of Christie’s government: At the end of 2015, for instance, he criticized the government over its handling of National Health Insurance. NHI is still not yet a reality.

Scavella at last reports headed the National Intelligence Agency.

The government has repeatedly promised to bring legislation to govern that agency, but has not yet done so.

The former commodore is a native of Hatchet Bay, which has been folded into the Central and South Eleuthera constituency with the new boundary changes.

James Cistern has also been folded into Central and South Eleuthera.

Gomez told The Nassau Guardian yesterday that the changes provide for parity.

“We had about 500 fewer votes than in the north. Now it’s actually more equality,” he explained.

“I thought it was unfair when I ran, and I thought it was deliberate; I won, so I can’t complain.

“I said there should be parity between north and south. So we now have it, in terms of equality of votes. Unfortunately, even now, south has fewer votes than north.”

The PLP will also choose a candidate for St. Anne’s.

Dr. Charles Clarke is expected to be ratified for the constituency.

Clarke is president of the Doctors Union.

Based on the new boundary changes, St. Anne’s has absorbed polling divisions 13 and 14 of Montagu, impacting many of the residents in neighbourhoods east of Village Road, including Blair Estates.

Six hundred and fifteen people voted in those polling divisions in the last general election, of which 449 cast votes for Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn.

Polling divisions 13 and 14 provided Lightbourn with the strongest support of all the polls in that constituency.

The Free National Movement has not yet announced a candidate for St. Anne’s.

Current St. Anne’s MP, Hubert Chipman, said recently he is considering running as an independent.

Tonight, the PLP is also expected to ratify attorney Glendon Rolle, whose ratification was delayed last month for reasons party officials did not disclose.

One senior PLP told The Nassau Guardian yesterday, the party is of course satisfied that Rolle and all the others candidates will be quality additions to the PLP’s ticket.

And Senator Julian Russell is expected to be ratified for Central Grand Bahama.

Ginger Moxey had sought the nomination.

On February 8, Moxey said in a press statement that the prime minister called her to indicate that the Candidates Committee had considered the applications for the Central Grand Bahama seat and the decision was made to select Russell.

“I thanked him for the courtesy extended to me by calling me soon after the decision was made,” she said.

“I assured him that I accepted the decision and my support for him and the party has not diminished at all.”

It is unclear when the FNM and the DNA intend to complete their slates.



