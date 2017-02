Four people, including an infant, were shot last night, leaving one man dead, police said.

According to reports the shooting took place on Scott Street, Bain Town, shortly after 8 p.m.

All four people were taken to hospital, where one man was pronounced dead, two men were left in stable condition and an infant was left in critical condition.

The details surrounding the incident were limited up to press time.

The murder count is now 31 for the year.