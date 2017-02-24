PLPs face off

The fight for the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) nomination for Free Town — formerly Montagu — intensified last night as supporters of Senator Frank Smith and attorney Wayne Munroe went head to head in their efforts to convince PLP officials why their man should be ratified tonight.

Even after the media were kicked out at the start of the meeting at Pilgrim Baptist Church on St. James Road, shouting was heard from the room.

Supporters also got into heated exchanges on the outside of the church.

Some of them wore ‘Munroe for Montagu’ shirts while others wore ‘Team Frank Smith’ shirts.

The meeting started with a Junkanoo rush-out by Smith’s supporters, and other supporters of the senator danced and chanted on the back of a flatbed truck as a speaker blared the PLP’s anthem, R. Kelly’s ‘Sign of a Victory’. It was a clear attempt to portray Smith as the candidate with momentum and the constituents’ favorite — a final bid to yank the nomination from Munroe before he is ratified.

The Candidates Committee of the party voted for Munroe, a Queen’s Counsel, on Monday night. Munroe joined the PLP in 2015.

He ran for the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) in 2012, losing to Arnold Forbes of the PLP.

Smith, chairman of the Public Hospitals Authority, ran for the PLP in 1997 in Blue Hills and lost to the Free National Movement’s (FNM) Dion Foulkes.

He represented St. Thomas More in Parliament from 2002 to 2012.

He ran in Montagu in 2012 and lost to Richard Lightbourn of the FNM.

Much of St. Thomas More is now Free Town.

Smith attended last night’s meeting along with his wife Sharlyn, his uncles George and Philip Smith and other relatives.

Munroe was not present.

During an interview with The Nassau Guardian earlier yesterday, Munroe said despite the belief of some, he does not think he was in a “battle” for the constituency and suggested that he earned the Candidates Committee’s vote fairly.

PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts and trustee Valentine Grimes listened to constituents at last night’s meeting.

At the start of the meeting, Roberts told reporters they were not invited and ordered them to leave the room.

He said unlike “that other party”, the PLP does not handle its business in the press.

At the end of the meeting, Roberts told reporters he was pleased with the outcome.

“Everybody who wanted to speak, spoke,” he said. “The next move will be determined by the hierarchy of the party. The council will meet [Friday] night.”

Smith also spoke to reporters at the end of the meeting.

“In every constituency, you have people that are opposed to anybody who offers as a candidate, no matter what side of the divide that you’re on and I’m no exception,” he said.

“You would have that in any constituency that you go in. Expectations are very high.

“For the last five years, [I’ve not been] the serving, sitting member of Parliament, but people hold me in a certain light in this constituency and the resources that are allocated to a member of Parliament to do certain things, those are not in my control.

“But there’s still that huge expectation and I think the important takeaway is that people view me in a certain light in terms of, they have certain expectations of Frank Smith. They have a view of me and at the end of the day, that view is very high.”

Asked whether he was disappointed that the Candidates Committee voted for Munroe, Smith said, “I would have to say that I share a certain level of disappointment.

“The short of it, absolutely, I am disappointed.”

Smith said he has a track record as a parliamentarian.

“I think that, that track record is far better than average on all scores,” he said.

Smith said he has nothing disparaging to say about Munroe.

Asked about Munroe’s connection to the community, he said, “I know that he is a member of the St. Margaret’s [Anglican] Church community. I know he is an attorney [who] represented people across New Providence and obviously would have relationships, and really I have nothing negative to say about Mr. Munroe.

“He didn’t choose himself...”

Views

While Munroe did not attend the meeting, his supporters spoke forcefully on his behalf. Some spoke forcefully against Smith.

Ormanique Bowe said, “For four consecutive elections I voted in Montagu. I worked with Frank Smith. I was on his board. Frank Smith did absolutely nothing for the persons of Montagu when he was in power as MP and sitting as senator.”

Lucyann Rolle also told The Nassau Guardian that Smith has not acted in the best interest of constituents.

“Nobody wants Frank,” Rolle insisted.

“They are tired of him. They are tired.”

But Sharrelle Cash said otherwise.

“When Frank Smith was not [in the House of Assembly] he was still there for the people of this community,” Cash said.

“No matter what, everybody could have called on him, no matter what time. He doesn’t even [represent] the area right now. Lightbourn [represents] the area but [Smith] is always there for everybody.”

Aretha Mary Thompson, another area resident, said she has supported the PLP even before she was old enough to vote, campaigning with PLP candidates, and is disappointed in what she called the Christie administration’s failure to deliver for the constituency.

“The PLP has always neglected Kemp Road,” Thompson said.

“We don’t have a community center. Uriah McPhee [Primary School] still doesn’t have a computer lab. We are short of teachers. We have no CCTV. Our unemployment is the highest in the area.

“Urban Renewal is a big failure and every time you speak out against this government they think that you are not a PLP.

“We in Kemp Road need better. We demand better and we are tired of the promises from the government.

“Both governments have failed this area. They should be ashamed to come back here and ask us to support anybody because they have done nothing for us.

“We are tired of one set of family who doesn’t live in Montagu nor Free Town who have had all kinds of contracts and then they go in their gated community and leave us in Kemp Road and we still have no jobs.

“The young ladies have no work to do. The young men are on the streets. They are unemployed. Who do you blame? They are the government. Why do we have unemployment so high in Kemp Road? Why are our children not afforded the same scholarships as the other communities?

“It’s a shame. I’m sick and tired of them.”

Area businessman Terry Delancy of Virgo Car Rentals also attended the meeting.

“This is a PLP stronghold and everybody wants the nomination,” Delancy said.

Asked who he thinks should get it, he said, “I would have put somebody else forward and that person was rejected.

“When I look at the time span we have left before the election, Frank is somebody who ran in this area before who was elected before.

“I feel that it is best they go with him at this short notice, but I would have preferred former Senator Yvette Turnquest.”

Philip Smith told The Nassau Guardian, “On the basis that elections are about winning...no matter what your philosophy is, no matter what your background is, if you don’t win, it means that the people have determined they don’t want to go your way,” he said.

“In this case, we have an opportunity for the PLP to win Free Town. The best person for that is the person who has had an intimate, involved, caring, sensitive relationship with the people.

“That’s Frank Smith.”

Frank Smith said it would be premature for him to take a position on what he would do if he is not ratified.

“I belong to a party that I believe is very responsible,” he said.

“I believe that they will make a responsible decision once they have all the evidence that they need before [them] in their deliberations and you hope for the best.”



