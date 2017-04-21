McCartney: Don’t be fooled by PLP and FNM

Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney was yesterday nominated for Bamboo Town at Carlton E. Francis Primary School, where he urged voters not to be fooled by the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and the Free National Movement (FNM).

“I want Bahamian people to listen to this,” McCartney said.

“They cannot make their decision, which they have done in the past, on liquor money and party, because when the rally is over you still have your phone bill to pay, you have your electricity bill to pay, you have your mortgage to pay, and we have seen over and repeatedly where persons have gotten caught up in the election cycle, caught up in this color, that color, the different parties.

“At the end of the day, when it’s all said and done, we realize that we have to make a decision and we have to be very sober minded about the decision we make moving our country forward, because this is do or die for this country.

“If we put the PLP back in, we are finished.

“And the same thing for the FNM.

“Don’t be fooled. These two parties have been running this country and they have run it into the ground.”

Despite what McCartney labeled as “corruption” in both parties, he maintained that it will not be an easy win.

“There’s not an easy win,” he said.

“Nothing is an easy win, because at the end of the day, you have a lot of people who are stuck on color, stuck on party, and don’t look at the main issues and they forget.

“They forget a lot of things. So we are not taking anything for granted.”

The DNA nominated 35 candidates yesterday.

McCartney said, “We are not going to put persons in a seat just for putting persons there.

“We have a candidates committee and you would see that the candidates that we have nominated, they are second to none.

“...Last election we were lambasted because persons said they didn’t appreciate our candidates.

“Well, I don’t think you can say that now.

“Our candidates are head to head, one-on-one with these other candidates in other parties.

“I think you see a good government in each and every one of them, good people to govern this country.”

McCartney said the party has 17,500 posters of its candidates that will be placed strategically throughout the country.

He said the candidates are hitting the ground hard, going door to door.

The DNA will host small rallies within the consistencies, as well as meet and greets with the candidates.

McCartney said the DNA will host a mass rally tonight at Windsor Park at 7 p.m..

PLP candidate Greg Burrows and FNM candidate Renward Wells were also officially nominated for Bamboo Town yesterday.



