Christie nominates ‘for the last time’

After his official nomination for the Centreville constituency at Centreville Primary School yesterday, Prime Minister Perry Christie announced that it was his final time nominating for the seat.

“Today is a very historic day, in that this will be the final time that I nominate for the Centreville constituency,” said Christie, who was first elected for the seat in 1977.

“I have had, I think by any accounts, a wonderful, wonderful time as the representative.

“I have had extraordinary support from the people of Centreville, notwithstanding the various changes that took place within the constituency.

“Today I am really expressing my gratitude to the people, because I expect that they will continue with my representation.

“I am particularly gratified as to what is happening throughout The Bahamas.”

As he walked to the nomination center to pay his $400 nomination fee, Christie was flanked by supporters as well as (now former) Senator Rodney Moncur and entertainer John “Chippie” Chipman.

Chipman, who was wearing a PLP T-shirt, is the grandfather of Free National Movement (FNM) Centreville candidate Reece Chipman.

Asked whether he thinks his party’s message is resonating, Christie said, “I have to never be satisfied; it’s always work in progress.

“But what titillates me today, if you see who is standing to my right.

“This is an iconic figure in the cultural history of our country; this man is Chipman, after whom a street was named.

“His grandson is a candidate against me and do you see what he has done today?

“It is an extraordinary statement of support for my candidacy, for my legacy really, to have such support and such strong expression from this man, John Chipman.”

Reece Chipman told reporters, “The prime minister, Perry Christie, Mr. Christie, that is not my goal.

“We have finished. We have beaten Mr. Christie already.

“I am not campaigning against Mr. Christie.

“I am campaigning against a system that doesn’t work for us; it wouldn’t work for you and it’s not going to work for our children.

“So we are going to beat that system. We are going to change things. These are change agents.

“We are ready for a fight. We are going to beat them on May 10.

“We are going to get in there and make sure our children have better air and water quality.

“We are going to make sure you see results in our work.

“We are going to make sure the community is educated and aware of the resources that belong to them.

“We are going to make sure they are empowered. We want people that believe in themselves.

“I am bringing back some empowerment to our community.

“Mr. Christie has been here for 40 years.

“We have lost two generations to a system that he himself was responsible for.

“He needs to go. Bye, bye, Mr. Christie.”

The Democratic National Alliance (DNA) candidate Celi Moss insisted that he too was not intimated by Christie’s consecutive wins.

“If you can’t fix one constituency, how can you run a country?” Moss asked.

“Just look at it; people are using outside toilets around here.

“Shame on Mr. Christie. Bridge [to] the future? I think not.”

The prime minister once again asserted yesterday that the PLP has done a sufficiently good job and deserves another opportunity.

“Wherever I go, I concede that, listen, we could only do so much in the five years,” he said.

“Yes, there is more to do. Yes, there are people who are hurting. Yes, there are people who are unemployed, but we have a plan and the plan is working, and the plan will continue to work.”

Bishop James Darling, of the Bahamas Constitution Party; Frederick Sawyer, of God's People Party; Lorraine Arthur, of the Bahamas National Coalition Party; and Harold Ward, an independent candidate, also nominated in Centreville.



