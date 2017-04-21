Man accused of stealing high-end watches

Police have charged a man believed to be responsible for the armed robbery of the Breitling boutique and thefts of jewelry from other stores.

Akandi Gibson was not required to enter a plea to a charge that he robbed a Breitling employee of four watches, with a combined value of $115,000 on March 20, when he appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain yesterday.

The case will be fast-tracked to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment on June 5.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services as the magistrate lacks jurisdiction to grant or consider bail for the offense.

Gibson was also accused of stealing three watches, with a combined value of $127,817.50 from the Hublot boutique on February 20. He was also accused of stealing two Rolex watches, with a combined value of $86,750, from the Rolex store.

Gibson pleaded not guilty to the theft charges.

He is expected to be tried on those charges on July 18.

Krystal Rolle appeared for Gibson and Sergeant Bridgette Strapp prosecuted.



