Cousins charged with public sex act

Two cousins were yesterday charged with engaging in a public sex act that went viral on social media.

A video of Layton Clarke, 42, of Allen Drive, and Anischa Percentie, 26, of Edelweis Avenue, Garden Hills, having sex near a public street was circulated on social media over the weekend.

The incident allegedly occurred on April 15.

People who viewed the incident thought that the woman was a sexual assault victim.

However, police investigators apparently found otherwise and they charged Clarke and Percentie with sexual intercourse in a public place.

The defendants denied the charges at their arraignment before Acting Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

Attorney Raquel Huyler, who represents Percentie, told the court that the incident had been “spread on social media”.

Swain said, “I’m not aware of it.”

Addressing the court herself, Percentie said, “I only know about it because of the video...I didn’t know anything about it until I wake up in Princess Margaret Hospital.”

Percentie was advised to say nothing else by her father, a retired policeman, and Huyler.

Swain set bail at $3,000 for the defendants and ordered them to return for trial on June 27.

Sergeant Bridgette Strapp prosecuted.



