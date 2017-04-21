Date:
Cousins charged with public sex act

  • Police officers escort Layton Clarke into court yesterday. PHOTOS: Ahvia J. Campbell

  • A police officer escorts Anischa Percentie into court yesterday.

ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
Published: Apr 21, 2017

Two cousins were yesterday charged with engaging in a public sex act that went viral on social media.

A video of Layton Clarke, 42, of Allen Drive, and Anischa Percentie, 26, of Edelweis Avenue, Garden Hills, having sex near a public street was circulated on social media over the weekend.

The incident allegedly occurred on April 15.

People who viewed the incident thought that the woman was a sexual assault victim.

However, police investigators apparently found otherwise and they charged Clarke and Percentie with sexual intercourse in a public place.

The defendants denied the charges at their arraignment before Acting Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

Attorney Raquel Huyler, who represents Percentie, told the court that the incident had been “spread on social media”.

Swain said, “I’m not aware of it.”

Addressing the court herself, Percentie said, “I only know about it because of the video...I didn’t know anything about it until I wake up in Princess Margaret Hospital.”

Percentie was advised to say nothing else by her father, a retired policeman, and Huyler.

Swain set bail at $3,000 for the defendants and ordered them to return for trial on June 27.

Sergeant Bridgette Strapp prosecuted.


Comments 

  • Monique:

    The young woman said,I didn't know anything till I awoke in the hospital.As I can recall onlookers stated she looked out of it and lifeless in the video.So one might ask themselves if it's possible her own cousin may have administered the date rape drug to this young woman. The thought of your own cousin committing such a heinous act is incomprehensibl e. Furthermore if the fore mentioned scenario didn't occur,they are both incestuous deviants!!!!!
 

 

