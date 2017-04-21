Brothers killed one month apart

A man was shot dead on his job exactly one month after his brother was also killed at work.

A lone gunman fatally shot Hans Neely around 7 a.m. Thursday, as he waited for Stuart Cove’s charter clients near the cruise port on East Street North. Neely worked as a driver for the dive company.

On March 20, his older brother, Anthony “Spy” Neely, a security guard, was shot dead in the front of his co-workers at the construction site of the post office on Tonique Williams-Darling Highway.

Though both incidents occurred in broad daylight, police have not made any arrests in relation to the murders.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander, who heads the Central Detective Unit, said police do not have a motive for the brothers’ murders and cannot rule out the possibility that they are linked.

Fernander said police were in the process of obtaining security footage.

Two of the murder victims’ brothers, Duran Neely and Aaron Neely, were among five men accused of gang membership in December 2015 over a picture they took holding up their index fingers, the supposed hand sign of the One Order gang.

The prosecution, however, later withdrew the charge.

In 2013, Hans Neely was named as a person of interest in a murder investigation, but he was never charged.

Hans was the country’s 45th murder victim of 2017; Anthony was the 38th victim of the year.



