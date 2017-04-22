Second suspect charged in Fox Hill murder

Police have charged a second suspect in connection with the April 8 murder of Marcian Edgecombe.

Niko Ferguson, 28, of Zambia Court, Elizabeth Estates, was not required to enter a plea to the charge when appeared before Acting Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain yesterday.

Edgecombe was sitting in the front room of his apartment in Fox Dale when a gunman fired through the window, killing him.

Another female suspect Linique Brennen, 21, was charged with the murder earlier this week.

Both suspects are on remand at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The case will be transferred to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment on May 31.



