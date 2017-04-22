Man who killed mother to be sentenced next week

A man convicted of the murder of his elderly mother will learn his fate next Thursday.

At a sentencing yesterday, prosecutor Uel Johnson suggested that the 57-year-old Jerome Butler get 40 years in prison for the murder of his 81-year-old mother.

Defense lawyer David Cash asked for sentence at the lower end of the 30 to 60-year sentencing guideline, due to Butler’s age and previously clean criminal history.

Justice Indra Charles will pass sentence next week.

At trial, Johnson suggested that Butler was the only person who could have his killed his mother, as there was no sign of forced entry in the home they shared at Petersfield Road in Highbury Park.

Police investigators extracted photos and videos of Ms. Butler on the bedroom floor with a pillow over her face from her son’s phone.

The convict said that he took the images to show how he “found the body”. Johnson said Butler did not seek to help his mother because he “knew she was dead”.

Cash suggested that Ms. Butler could have suffered from a seizure and choked on her tongue.

He pointed out that Butler family friend Dr. Austin Davis determined that she had died of natural causes after examining the body.

On the other hand, Johnson noted that Davis’ speciality was gynecology and that his evidence could not be given the same weight as that of forensic pathologist Dr. Caryn Sands.

The pathologist observed blunt force trauma to Ms. Butler’s head, neck and intestines during the post mortem and listed the cause of death as possible asphyxia.

She also had bruises and lacerations to the face, Sands said.



