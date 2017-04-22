Roberts: Fitzgerald matter a non-issue

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts has come out in defense of Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald, who has admitted to soliciting the “assistance” of then Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian on behalf of his father for “some work” with the resort, despite such action breaching Cabinet procedure.

Amid revelations that Fitzgerald wrote to Izmirlian in 2013 requesting lucrative brokerage, trucking and limousine contracts, the Marathon MP denied he has any contracts with Baha Mar or its affiliates.

But he has not provided a response to the clear breach of Cabinet procedure.

Fitzgerald admitted that he and Izmirlian spoke in person and via emails numerous times over the last eight years.

He said when his father, the founder of Bahamas Cargo & Logistics, fell ill, he (Fitzgerald) “wrote to Sarkis to follow up on those discussions and seek his assistance”.

In the string of emails, Fitzgerald requested Izmirlian’s “personal intervention” and expressed concern that things were not moving ahead with the contracts.

He also detailed his father’s medical expenses of $20,000 per month.

Izmirlian is no longer a part of the development.

Baha Mar, which had a soft opening yesterday, is now owned by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE).

Following the opening ceremony at the property on Cable Beach, reporters asked Roberts to respond to the controversy.

“I think the minister answered properly,” Roberts said.

“I happen to know the minister’s father and I know the business his father was in.

“As I understand it, he was merely following up for his father.

“Nothing materialized. He got no contract.

“As far as I am concerned, that is a non-issue.”

Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis has called for Fitzgerald’s resignation.

He said knowing the minister does not have the honor to do so, he called on the prime minister to fire him.

Prime Minister Perry Christie has refused to respond to the matter concerning his Cabinet minister.

Probed about the public’s perception of the governing party weeks ahead of the general election, Roberts said, “I don’t think it damages the party, but tell them wait until the weekend.

“I have a couple of bombshells I am going to drop on them... and I am waiting to see their reaction to it.

“It includes one fellow by the name of [Dionisio] D'Aguilar (the FNM candidate for Free Town), and the FNM candidate for North Eleuthera (Rickey Mackey.”

Speaking to the general election, Roberts said there was an overflow of support for the PLP’s candidates on Nomination Day in New Providence, Grand Bahama and the Family Islands.

Speaking to the mass rallies held by both major parties on Thursday, Roberts said there will always be crowd comparisons. The FNM’s crowd dwarfed that of the PLP’s.

“But, as I said, large numbers turned out for our nominations,” he said.

“People are tired so the numbers did not generate into what we thought it would be last night.

“But, I say to the Bahamian people, look for Grand Bahama tonight.

“If you want to make a comparison, have a look.”



