PM refuses to discuss Fitzgerald controversy

Prime Minister Perry Christie refused to respond to calls for Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald to be fired over his admission that he contacted then Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian to “seek his assistance” in advancing “some work” with the resort on behalf of his father, the founder of Bahamas Cargo & Logistics.

In a string of emails dating back to 2013, Fitzgerald wrote to Izmirlian requesting lucrative brokerage, trucking and limousine contracts.

Fitzgerald denied he has any contracts with Baha Mar or its affiliates, but his admission appears to breach the Manual of Cabinet and Ministry Procedure, which explicitly dictates that a minister cannot, on behalf of himself or immediate family, solicit remuneration from anyone who has a contract or special relationship with the government.

Christie sidestepped the issue on Thursday, Nomination Day.

During the opening ceremony of Baha Mar yesterday, which Fitzgerald attended, the media asked the prime minister for an interview on six separate occasions.

On one occasion the prime minister said, “My only focus at the moment is my speech.”

Reporters waited on the sidelines and again approached Christie when he stepped off the stage.

He declined to speak and gestured for reporters to go away.

The media trailed the prime minister and Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson, who kept close to his side, for another 15 minutes before insisting that he address the Fitzgerald matter and the calls for the education minister to be fired.

His response: “I am celebrating today. I am not speaking today. I am not speaking today, not today.”

However, outside of the convention ballroom, Christie stopped to speak live on the Love 97 radio show 'Issues of the Day' with host Wendall Jones.

In contrast, Fitzgerald was engaged in an interview with several other reporters as Christie declined to speak for the sixth time.

“I think at the end of the day, I have made by statement. I have been nominated.

“There is nothing much more to say about that. And so, we are going to continue to move forward.

“I have said what I have to say. I have sent a press release and that’s it.

“I am not going to say anything more about that.”

He continued, “I issued my press release and it is what it is.

“I have nothing further to say about that.

“But, what I want to talk about is really the fact of how significant this day is for all Bahamians, for the employees.

“This is a tremendous day for our country as our prime minister said.”

Fitzgerald lamented that Free National Movement Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis did not attend the opening ceremony, saying “he should be ashamed of himself”, words Minnis used to describe Fitzgerald’s actions.

Minnis said if Fitzgerald was honorable he would resign, “but, he has no shame and so I call upon Prime [Minister] Christie to fire him so that he will not continue to sully the good name of The Bahamas.

“Additionally, in the absence of the prime minister not firing him, I call upon all Bahamians to fire them all and vote them out.”



