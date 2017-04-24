Munroe’s comments, offensive gesture draws criticism

Former Deputy Prime Minister Brent Symonette and Free National Movement (FNM) Free Town candidate Dionisio D'Aguilar yesterday lambasted Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Free Town candidate Wayne Munroe over comments and an obscene gesture he made during his party’s rally on Thursday night.

Munroe, who spoke to a crowd of PLPs at Arawak Cay, said, “Michelle said ‘when they go low, we go high’.

“Well in Free Town, when they go low, we aim low.

“That’s what we do; you hear me? When they go low, we shoot low.

“Ain’t no high in this, because what we have had for the last five years is tolerating foolishness.

“We have tolerated [Dionisio D’Aguilar] saying that people beg too much, and we tolerated it and he got into politics, so we [will curse] him.

“... We [will] tell him carry his little – back where it come from.”

Munroe then proceeded to tell the crowd “We [will] tell them kiss our –”, while patting his butt.

In response to Munroe, D’Aguilar told The Nassau Guardian yesterday that unlike Munroe he “wants to take the high road”.

“I think Mr. Munroe’s comments were unsuitable and inappropriate,” D’Aguilar said.

“It shows a level of desperation on the part of the PLP.

“Clearly everybody is sick of all their games and the tricks that they are up to.

“I think that Mr. Munroe is getting more and more desperate as he gets closer to the wire and therefore he is trying to not talk about the issues and appeal more to his core base, rally them up, say whatever he needs to say to rally them up, in order to fire them up for Election Day.

“As with the prime minister flipping the bird and the prime minister’s inappropriate comments, you can just lump Mr. Munroe’s comments in with those comments and you see a party that is running scared and trying to take politics in The Bahamas to a new low.”

Last month, Prime Minister Perry Christie was heavily criticized for sticking up his middle finger during a constituency meeting in Fox Hill while explaining his response to what he called a “distorted” claim.

Christie later expressed his deepest regret in Parliament over his actions.

The gesture from Munroe was not the only thing that has garnered criticism for the Free Town candidate.

During his address on Thursday, Munroe also suggested that electing an FNM government would mean taking Bahamians “back where we came from”, in reference to slavery and apartheid.

“When we talk about it, we have known this in my lifetime, in plenty of y’all lifetime, we had apartheid in this country,” Munroe said.

“Make no mistake about it, and if you haven’t told your children about it, tell them about it.

“Do not let these crazy bald heads come here and tell you that somehow, that somehow, the party that is the [United Bahamian Party], the party where the son of the UBP apartheid premier is now running in St. Anne’s [Brent Symonette], could be anything other than trying to take you back where we came from.

“And you know I’m tired of it.

“I don’t usually [curse] people explicitly, but we [will curse] people and Pencil (the DJ) you will get ready to bleep me, because I don’t want to get in too much trouble.

“But at the end of the day, on May 10, we [have to] tell these people kiss our (he gestured) and walk fast.”

Munroe was referring to Symonette’s late father, Sir Roland Symonette, who was the leader of the UBP and the country’s first premier when it received self-governance in 1964.

Speaking to Munroe’s comments, Symonette said yesterday, “They are just as vulgar and disgusting as his actions.

“For an educated lawyer, it is very sad that in order to win political points he has to lower himself to such a level.”

When asked whether he is concerned that the PLP will continue to use his father’s past against him and the FNM, Symonette said, “The unfortunate thing about using my father’s past, it’s a democracy, say what they want.

“But it goes to show that persons with very little knowledge are continuing to perpetuate lies.

“Those of the older generation who knew my father, including myself, know there is a totally different picture.

“So I am not getting down in that rhetoric.

“My father helped a number of people, many people in The Bahamas, many churches, many organizations.

“If the PLP wants to continue this bogeyman thing about the UBP, let them go right ahead, because it goes to show that the Bradley Roberts and the Wayne Munroes of this world haven’t come out the Jurassic Park to the modern day, because most Bahamians are not worried about that.

“It is raw based politics that Mr. Perry Christie, the prime minister, on the day of the address when he called election, said he hopes the election would be fair and free and above board and the PLP are clearly ignoring him and going down in the gutter.

“They are welcome to it. I am not going to join them down there.”



