Minnis continues demand for Fitzgerald’s firing

As Prime Minister Perry Christie continued his silence over the recently leaked emails of Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald lobbying then Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian for “assistance” in advancing contracts for his family’s business, Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis on Friday night renewed his call for Fitzgerald’s termination from Cabinet.

While speaking at a rally on Grand Bahama, Minnis said, “The Progressive Liberal Party is not really a political party alone.

“They are a business club [that uses] politics to serve the ... interests of a very few.”

Minnis added: “He should be fired for what he did. But since Perry won’t fire him, we need to fire all of them.

“Did Christie know about what Jerome was doing at Baha Mar?

“You know, some other senior PLPs have family business connections at Baha Mar, including Allyson Maynard-Gibson.”

Minnis said Maynard-Gibson, the attorney general, should also be fired over what the FNM has repeatedly called a conflict of interest.

Maynard-Gibson has said her husband has stores in Baha Mar.

She negotiated the agreement to complete and sell the property.

Referring again to Fitzgerald, Minnis said, “It is poetic justice that the man who read other people’s emails on the floor of the House has had his own emails leaked.

“What goes around comes around.”

Minnis was referring to the controversy that erupted last year when Fitzgerald read the emails of members of the environmental group Save The Bays into the record of the House of Assembly, alleging that, that group is being funded by wealthy Lyford Cay resident Louis Bacon to destabilize the Christie administration.

Fitzgerald told the media that he got the emails from his political garbage can.

Last week, emails he wrote to Izmirlian from as early as 2013 created a political firestorm.

The Tribune printed the emails, which showed the minister appealing to Izmirlian for brokerage, trucking and limousine contracts. Fitzgerald said that his father’s medical bills totaled $20,000 per month.

Fitzgerald admitted contacting Izmirlian to “seek his assistance” in advancing “some work” with the resort on behalf of his father, the founder of Bahamas Cargo & Logistics.

“Sarkis Izmirlian and I have communicated on any number of matters over the past eight years, either in person or by email.

“Prior to my father’s illness he had engaged in discussions with Baha Mar to get some work.

“After my father’s illness I wrote to Sarkis to follow up on those discussions and seek his assistance.

“Nothing came of it, and that remains the case today.”

While Fitzgerald made the point in his statement on Thursday evening that he does not own shares in Bahamas Cargo & Logistics, in his correspondence with Izmirlian, he said, “... we are ready to start brokerage and trucking for the Baha Mar project and remain the brokers after opening”.

Minnis has called on the prime minister to relieve Fitzgerald and Maynard-Gibson of their duties “for their failure and their inability to separate their private affairs from their public duty in their negotiations with Baha Mar”.

At the rally on Friday night, Minnis vowed to be better to Bahamians.

“In the FNM we are different,” he said.

“We are the party of good governance and public service. Yes, service, this is what true leadership is all about.

“Remember, those who seek to lead, you must first demonstrate that they can serve you.

“Perry Christie and the PLP have forgotten this. They have forgotten the people. They are arrogant and full of themselves. That’s why they won’t tell you where the VAT money gone.

“But it’s still the people’s money. Parliament is still the people’s House. And they still work for the people.

“Election Day, the people will fire them.”



